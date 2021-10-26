Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 748,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $27,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% during the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,435 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,965,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,136 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 217,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -346.51%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

