Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.88.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

