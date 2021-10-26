Callon Petroleum (CPE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2021 – Callon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $37.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.