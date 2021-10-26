Calix (NYSE:CALX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.11. 47,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,034. Calix has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calix stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 553.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Calix worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

