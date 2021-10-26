Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $105.93 and a 12 month high of $169.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.31.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

