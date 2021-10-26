Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,313. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cadence Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,767 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

