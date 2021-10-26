Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.
Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,313. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.14%.
CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.
Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile
Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.
Featured Article: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.