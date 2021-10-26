C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo Sells 34,707 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $1,653,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AI stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.07.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

