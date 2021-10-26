Bytom Hits Market Cap of $88.24 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $88.24 million and $12.63 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.28 or 0.00310323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,708,459,125 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,653,769 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

