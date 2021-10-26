Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Gap Down to $14.04

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $13.57. Burning Rock Biotech shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNR. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $125,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

