Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.15.

A number of research firms have commented on BLDR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $394,682,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after buying an additional 2,879,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

