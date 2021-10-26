Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

HOM.U opened at C$16.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.60 and a 1-year high of C$16.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$506.79 million and a PE ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOM.U. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

