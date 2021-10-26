Bronson Point Management LLC Purchases 17,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Bronson Point Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $379,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIEN traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.62. 12,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,899. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $167,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,669 shares of company stock worth $2,674,659. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

