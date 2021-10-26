Bronson Point Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bronson Point Management LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.8% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The company had a trading volume of 183,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,612,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $234.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

