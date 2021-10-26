Bronson Point Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.40. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.