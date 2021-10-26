Brokers Issue Forecasts for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:QNNTF)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year.

OTCMKTS QNNTF opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50.

Quantum Genomics SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension; and in Phase IIb clinical trial for heart failure.

