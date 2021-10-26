Brokerages Set Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) PT at $63.67

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.
In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,151,280.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
RXN traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.95. 83,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.
Rexnord Company Profile
Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.
