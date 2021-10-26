Brokerages Set Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) PT at $63.67

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 18,228 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,151,280.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,876.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,161,657. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 3.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 4.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 62,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

RXN traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.95. 83,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

