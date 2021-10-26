Brokerages Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Price Target at $418.48

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $418.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,688 shares of company stock worth $178,887,044 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,445,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,906. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

