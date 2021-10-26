Brokerages Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target at $74.83

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $67.67. 4,994,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309,371. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.