Brokerages Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Target Price at $110.78

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.78.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

LEN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.31. 3,176,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,001. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. Lennar has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lennar by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Lennar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 202,219 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after acquiring an additional 457,922 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

