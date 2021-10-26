Brokerages Set Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Target Price at $150.00

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS EMNSF remained flat at $$1.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Elementis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

