Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) PT at C$11.08

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

CG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB lifted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.84. The company had a trading volume of 78,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.80. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.4067634 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -9.88%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.