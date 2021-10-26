Brokerages Set Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target at $53.29

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Acushnet alerts:

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $50.49. 154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,003. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 16.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,847 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1,122.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 167,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth approximately $5,808,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.