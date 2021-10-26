Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.28). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $7.10. 1,875,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,517. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

