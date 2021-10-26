Brokerages Expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.65 Million

Analysts expect that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will announce $111.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.60 million and the lowest is $109.70 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full-year sales of $404.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $434.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $783.65 million, with estimates ranging from $768.90 million to $798.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Akumin.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Clarus Securities upped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of AKU opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 million and a P/E ratio of 180.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth about $108,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 137.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

