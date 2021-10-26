Brokerages Anticipate Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ SAMG traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 11,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $230.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

