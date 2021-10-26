Brokerages Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $466.70 Million

Analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report $466.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.00 million and the lowest is $466.20 million. McAfee reported sales of $728.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McAfee by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 597,920 shares during the period. Finally, NWI Management LP bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.45. 7,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,561. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

