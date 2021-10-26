Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.05. Camden National posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.02 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.