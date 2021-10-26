Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post sales of $6.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.33 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $23.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.27 billion to $23.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.95 billion to $26.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $217,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.7% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $320,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $135.76. 3,971,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,365,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $56.87 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.