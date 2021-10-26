Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 15th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.6%.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

