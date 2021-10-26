Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Receives GBX 401.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price for the company.

LON:BRW traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 380.50 ($4.97). The company had a trading volume of 246,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Brewin Dolphin has a 52 week low of GBX 227.50 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 382.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 360.37.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

