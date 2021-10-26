Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.390 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:BDN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,339. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

