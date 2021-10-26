Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues Earnings Results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

NYSE BDN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $13.76. 32,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,339. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

