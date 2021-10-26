Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 50.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,594,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,612,000 after purchasing an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Truist upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.29. 1,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,499. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

