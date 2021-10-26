BOOM One Day Volume Reaches $55,065.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $55,065.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,548,155 coins and its circulating supply is 778,517,422 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

