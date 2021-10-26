BMO Capital Markets Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $200.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.56.

CE stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $172.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 90.5% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

