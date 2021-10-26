Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,989,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,664,000 after buying an additional 721,160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,126,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,623,000 after buying an additional 34,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,626,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after buying an additional 412,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,777,000 after purchasing an additional 111,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,867. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.