Blue Barn Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742,140. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

