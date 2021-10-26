Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,207 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,201,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.07. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

