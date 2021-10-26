Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $948,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after buying an additional 313,701 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,275,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,121,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,597,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.49 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 372,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,831. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

