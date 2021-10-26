Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,157. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

