Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (BGLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BGLF stock opened at GBX 0.81 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 1-year low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 655.77, a quick ratio of 655.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.78. The stock has a market cap of £3.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04.
About Blackstone Loan Financing
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Loan Financing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.