BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,198,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,424 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.67% of Civista Bancshares worth $26,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 10.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $381.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.