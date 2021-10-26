BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,420,623 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Capstar Financial worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 5,950.5% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 45,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 29,083 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in Capstar Financial by 119.5% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 54,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Capstar Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director Sam B. Devane acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

CSTR stock opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $497.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.11. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

