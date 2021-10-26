BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.88% of Digimarc worth $27,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 190.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 4,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $811.62 million, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

