BlackRock Inc. Has $25.50 Million Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,899,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,825 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.42% of Century Casinos worth $25,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 759,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 465.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 515,874 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Century Casinos by 658.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 513,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Casinos by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Century Casinos by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Casinos stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 3.16. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.