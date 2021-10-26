BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) by 129.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Metromile were worth $27,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Metromile during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metromile alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MILE. Piper Sandler cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

MILE opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Metromile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metromile Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.