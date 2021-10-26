Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.26 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $172.81 or 0.00274343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $182.18 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,989.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $622.34 or 0.00988011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00242611 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00032150 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003431 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,879,402 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

