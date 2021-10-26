BitCoal (COAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $19,536.47

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $19,536.47 and $12.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.97 or 0.00469565 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.