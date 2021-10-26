BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. On average, analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMRN stock opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

