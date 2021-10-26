BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioDelivery has improved positioning in several managed care contracts, providing preferred access to Belbuca. The company’s efforts have brought significantly higher patients under coverage with access to Belbuca in the past two years and boosted the drug’s sales. The acquisition of U.S. rights of Symproic has also strengthened the chronic pain portfolio. The company also acquired U.S. and Canadian rights to the migraine drug, Elyxyb. However, last year BioDelivery discontinued commercialization of Bunavail due to its lackluster performance. Moreover, its portfolio may face severe competition as its product portfolio targets a highly genericized and crowded market. This remains a woe. Stock has outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have declined ahead of Q3 earnings. Earnings surprise in recent quarters has been positive.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 6,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,364. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $394.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

